S Split Corp. Declares Monthly Distribution

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: SBN; SBN.PR.A) S Split Corp. has declared monthly distributions, payable on September 29, 2023 to shareholders of record on September 15, 2023. Due to the decline in theasset value (“NAV”) per unit below $16.50, the Company has suspended distributions on its Class A Shares in accordance with the Articles of Incorporation. The NAV per Unit on August 31, 2023 was $12.43.
| Share Class
| Ticker
| Amount Per Share
| Class A Shares
| SBN
| $0.00000
| Preferred Shares
| SBN.PR.A
| $0.04375
To the extent that any portions of the distributions are ordinary taxable dividends and not capital gain dividends, they are eligible dividends.
