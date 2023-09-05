Wednesday, 06 September 2023 12:39 GMT

Top 10 Split Trust Declares Quarterly Fund Distributions


(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: TXT.UN; TXT.PR.A) Top 10 Split Trust has declared quarterly fund distributions payable on September 29, 2023 to unitholders of record on September 15, 2023 in the following amounts per share.

Share Class Ticker Amount Per Share
Capital Unit TXT.UN $0.02269
Preferred Security TXT.PR.A $0.19531

