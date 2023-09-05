Top 10 Split Trust Declares Quarterly Fund Distributions

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: TXT.UN; TXT.PR.A) Top 10 Split Trust has declared quarterly fund distributions payable on September 29, 2023 to unitholders of record on September 15, 2023 in the following amounts per share.
| Share Class
| Ticker
| Amount Per Share
|
|
|
| Capital Unit
| TXT.UN
| $0.02269
| Preferred Security
| TXT.PR.A
| $0.19531
|
|
|
MENAFN05092023004107003653ID1107012104
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.