World Financial Split Corp. Declares Quarterly Preferred Share Distribution

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: WFS.PR.A) World Financial Split Corp. has declared a quarterly distribution, payable on September 29, 2023 to shareholders of record on September 15, 2023. To the extent that any portions of the distributions are ordinary taxable dividends and not capital gains dividends, they will be eligible dividends.
| Share Class
| Ticker
| Amount Per Share
| Class A Shares
| WFS
| $0.00000
| Preferred Shares
| WFS.PR.A
| $0.13125
