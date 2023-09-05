Tracon Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation At Upcoming Investor Conferences

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: TCON), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing a cost-efficient, CRO-independent product development platform to advance its pipeline of novel targeted cancer therapeutics and to partner with other life science companies, announced today that Charles Theuer, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate at the following upcoming investor conferences and provide a company overview:
H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference – Available on demand beginning on September 11th at 7:00am EDT RW Baird 2023 Global Healthcare Conference – September 12th at 4:20pm EDT
To access the H.C. Wainwright conference presentation, please visit the“Events and Presentations” page within the“Investors” section of the TRACON Pharmaceuticals website at .
About TRACON
TRACON is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing a cost-efficient, CRO-independent, product development platform to advance its pipeline of novel targeted cancer therapeutics and to partner with other life science companies. The Company's clinical-stage pipeline includes: Envafolimab, a PD-L1 single-domain antibody given by rapid subcutaneinjection that is being studied in the pivotal ENVASARC trial for sarcoma; YH001, a potential best-in-class CTLA-4 antibody in Phase 1/2 development; and TRC102, a Phase 2 small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of lung cancer. TRACON is actively seeking additional corporate partnerships through a profit-share or revenue-share partnership, or through franchising TRACON's product development platform. TRACON believes it can serve as a solution for companies without clinical and commercial capabilities in the United States or who wish to become CRO-independent. To learn more about TRACON and its product pipeline, visit TRACON's website at .
| Company Contact:
| Investor Contact:
| Charles Theuer
| Brian Ritchie
| Chief Executive Officer
| LifeSci Advisors LLC
| (858) 550-0780
| (212) 915-2578
|
|
