Tracon Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation At Upcoming Investor Conferences



H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference – Available on demand beginning on September 11th at 7:00am EDT RW Baird 2023 Global Healthcare Conference – September 12th at 4:20pm EDT

To access the H.C. Wainwright conference presentation, please visit the“Events and Presentations” page within the“Investors” section of the TRACON Pharmaceuticals website at .

About TRACON

TRACON is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing a cost-efficient, CRO-independent, product development platform to advance its pipeline of novel targeted cancer therapeutics and to partner with other life science companies. The Company's clinical-stage pipeline includes: Envafolimab, a PD-L1 single-domain antibody given by rapid subcutaneinjection that is being studied in the pivotal ENVASARC trial for sarcoma; YH001, a potential best-in-class CTLA-4 antibody in Phase 1/2 development; and TRC102, a Phase 2 small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of lung cancer. TRACON is actively seeking additional corporate partnerships through a profit-share or revenue-share partnership, or through franchising TRACON's product development platform. TRACON believes it can serve as a solution for companies without clinical and commercial capabilities in the United States or who wish to become CRO-independent. To learn more about TRACON and its product pipeline, visit TRACON's website at .