Terns Pharmaceuticals To Participate In Upcoming September Investor Conferences

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FOSTER CITY, Calif., Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Terns” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: TERN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a portfolio of small-molecule product candidates to address seridiseases, including oncology, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and obesity, today announced that members of senior management will be participating in the following upcoming investor conferences in September.
2023 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference
Location: Encore Boston Harbor, Boston, MA
Format: 1x1 Investor Meetings on Thursday, September 7
H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference
Location: Lotte New York Palace Hotel, New York, NY
Format: Fireside Chat on Monday, September 11 at 11:30am ET
A live webcast of the Fireside Chat will be available on the investor relations page of the Terns Pharmaceuticals website at . A replay of the webcasts will be archived on Terns' website for at least 30 days following the presentations.
About Terns Pharmaceuticals
Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a portfolio of small-molecule product candidates to address seridiseases, including oncology, NASH and obesity. Terns' pipeline includes two clinical stage development programs including an allosteric BCR-ABL inhibitor and a THR-β agonist (+/- an FXR agonist), and preclinical small-molecule GLP-1 receptor agonist and GIPR modulator programs. For more information, please visit: .
Contacts for Terns
Investors
Mark Vignola
Media
Jenna Urban
Berry & Company Public Relations
