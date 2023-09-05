Zscaler Reports Fourth Quarter And Fiscal 2023 Financial Results



Revenue grows 43% year-over-year to $455.0 million

Calculated billings grows 38% year-over-year to $719.3 million

Deferred revenue grows 41% year-over-year to $1,439.7 million

GAAPloss of $30.7 million compared to GAAPloss of $97.7 million on a year-over-year basis Non-GAAPincome of $100.9 million compared to non-GAAPincome of $36.4 million on a year-over-year basis



SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zscaler, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZS), the leader in cloud security, today announced financial results for its fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal year ended July 31, 2023.

"We concluded our fiscal year with strong top line growth and record operating profits. In less than two years, we doubled our annual recurring revenue, surpassing the $2 billion milestone. With cyber security as a high priority, IT executives are modernizing their legacy network security with our zero-trust architecture," said Jay Chaudhry, Chairman and CEO of Zscaler.“Our customers are realizing tremendvalue from the new services and advanced capabilities delivered on our Zero Trust ExchangeTM platform. We will continue to invest to delight our customers with more product innovations to capture the large opportunities ahead of us."

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Highlights



Revenue: $455.0 million, an increase of 43% year-over-year.

Income (loss) from operations: GAAP loss from operations was $44.6 million, or 10% of revenue, compared to $82.5 million, or 26% of revenue, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022. Non-GAAP income from operations was $86.0 million, or 19% of revenue, compared to $38.1 million, or 12% of revenue, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022.

income (loss): GAAPloss was $30.7 million, compared to $97.7 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022. Non-GAAPincome was $100.9 million, compared to $36.4 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022.

income (loss) per share: GAAPloss per share was $0.21, compared to $0.69 in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022. Non-GAAPincome per share was $0.64, compared to $0.25 in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022.

Cash flows: Cash provided by operations was $135.9 million, or 30% of revenue, compared to $103.1 million, or 32% of revenue, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022. Free cash flow was $101.3 million, or 22% of revenue, compared to $74.8 million, or 24% of revenue, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022.

Deferred revenue: $1,439.7 million as of July 31, 2023, an increase of 41% year-over-year. Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments: $2,100.2 million as of July 31, 2023, an increase of $368.9 million from July 31, 2022.



Full Year Fiscal 2023 Financial Highlights



Revenue: $1,617.0 million, an increase of 48% year-over-year.

Income (loss) from operations: GAAP loss from operations was $234.6 million, or 15% of revenue, compared to $327.4 million, or 30% of revenue, in fiscal 2022. Non-GAAP income from operations was $240.8 million, or 15% of revenue, compared to $111.6 million, or 10% of revenue, in fiscal 2022.

income (loss): GAAPloss was $202.3 million, compared to $390.3 million in fiscal 2022. Non-GAAPincome was $277.0 million, compared to $101.3 million in fiscal 2022.

income (loss) per share: GAAPloss per share was $1.40, compared to $2.77 in fiscal 2022. Non-GAAPincome per share was $1.79, compared to $0.69 in fiscal 2022. Cash flows: Cash provided by operations was $462.3 million, or 29% of revenue, compared to $321.9 million, or 30% of revenue, in fiscal 2022. Free cash flow was $333.6 million, or 21% of revenue, compared to $231.3 million, or 21% of revenue, in fiscal 2022.



Recent Business Highlights



Launched new cybersecurity services, including Zscaler Risk360 and Zero Trust Branch Connectivity, that extend the capabilities of its industry-leading Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange cloud security platform to better identify, mitigate and manage large-scale attacks.



Released the findings of the 2023 ThreatLabz Ransomware Report, which tracks the ongoing increase in complex ransomware attacks and spotlights recent ransomware trends over a 12 month period. This year's report revealed a nearly 40% increase in global ransomware attacks and details the rise of novel ransomware methods, such as encryption-less extortion and ransomware-as-a-service attacks.



Named a Fortune's Best Workplaces for Millennials, a global recognition based on feedback provided by Zscaler employees.



Recognized as a Leader in three influential analyst reports from IDC, Dell'Oro and Information Services Group (ISG) evaluating market share and technical capabilities, further validating Zscaler's position as a Leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Security Service Edge (SSE).



Announced a partnership with the Center for InteSecurity, Inc. (CIS®), a non-profit cybersecurity organization committed to keeping the connected world a safer place, to make Zscaler zero trust security solutions available in CIS CyberMarket® to improve cybersecurity for state, local, tribal and territorial (SLTT) governments.

Released the results of the annual VPN Risk Report, which examines the complexity of today's VPN management, user experience issues, vulnerabilities to diverse cyberattacks, and their potential to impair organizations' broader security posture. This year's report found that 88% of companies surveyed report being concerned that VPNs jeopardize their ability to maintain a secure environment.



Recently Issued Accounting Pronouncements

Effective August 1, 2022, the beginning of our fiscal year ending July 31, 2023, we adopted Accounting Standards Update No. 2020-06, Debt with Conversion and Other Options (Subtopic 470-20) and Derivatives and Hedging - Contracts in Entity's Own Equity (Subtopic 815-40) (ASU 2020-06), using the modified retrospective transition method. The adoption of this standard resulted in the elimination of the debt discount and related amortization as interest expense and the classification of the portion of the debt issuance costs initially allocated to equity within the carrying amount of our convertible senior notes, which will be amortized as interest expense. Additionally, ASU 2020-06 amended the calculation of diluted earnings per share for certain convertible debt instruments, eliminating the treasury stock method and requiring the use of the if-converted method to compute the underlying potentially diluted shares. Accordingly, to account for the potentially diluted shares related to our convertible senior notes in the computation of our non-GAAPincome per share, we are required to add back the non-GAAP interest expense related to the convertible senior notes to our non-GAAPincome and include approximately 7.63 million shares related to our convertible senior notes beginning in our first quarter of fiscal year 2023.

Financial Outlook

For the first quarter of fiscal 2024, we expect:



Revenue of $472 million to $474 million

Non-GAAP income from operations of $70 million to $72 million Non-GAAPincome per share of approximately $0.48 to $0.49, assuming approximately 159 million fully diluted shares outstanding using the "if-converted" method for our convertible senior notes



For the full year fiscal 2024, we expect:



Revenue of approximately $2.050 billion to $2.065 billion

Calculated billings of $2.52 billion to $2.56 billion

Non-GAAP income from operations of $330 million to $340 million Non-GAAPincome per share of $2.20 to $2.25, assuming approximately 161 million fully diluted shares outstanding using the "if-converted" method for our convertible senior notes

These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially. Refer to the Forward-Looking Statements safe harbor below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

In August 2023, we completed an assessment of the useful lives of our servers and networking equipment, which resulted in an extension of their useful lives from four to five years. This change will be effective beginning fiscal year 2024. Based on the carrying amount of these assets as of July 31, 2023, we expect the impact of this change to be approximately a 50 basis point benefit to our gross margin for the full fiscal year 2024. Guidance for non-GAAP income from operations excludes stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll taxes, amortization expense of acquired intangible assets, amortization of debt issuance costs, and restructuring and other charges. As a result of the adoption of ASU 2020-06 on August 1, 2022, guidance for non-GAAPincome per share uses the if-converted method to calculate the potentially diluted shares related to the convertible senior notes. Accordingly, we are required to add back the non-GAAP interest expense related to the convertible senior notes to our non-GAAPincome and include approximately 7.63 million shares related to our convertible senior notes. Additionally, we include the anti-dilutive impact of the capped call transactions entered into in connection with the convertible senior notes. We have not reconciled our expectations of non-GAAP income from operations and non-GAAPincome per share to their most directly comparable GAAP measures because certain items are out of our control or cannot be reasonably predicted. For those reasons, we are also unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information, the variability of which may have a significant impact on future results. Accordingly, a reconciliation for the guidance for non-GAAP income from operations and non-GAAPincome per share is not available without unreasonable effort.

In the third quarter of fiscal 2023, we updated our definition of non-GAAP income from operations to include restructuring and other charges.