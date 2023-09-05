Coda Octopus Group Announces The Appointment Of New Chief Financial Officer, Mr. John Price

John Price joins the Company as a well-qualified and experienced financial professional who brings an extensive background in corporate finance and accounting, financial planning and analysis, mergers and acquisitions, treasury, international tax, strategic planning, risk management, treasury, and additional skills to this role.

Mr. Price earned his Bachelor of Science in Accounting at Pennsylvania State University and is a certified public accountant. He joins the Company with more than 28 years of experience working in financial roles, many of which have been for technology companies in Silicon Valley, such as Tessera Technologies, GCT Semiconductor, and Opera Software. Besides having these roles in technology, Mr. Price has a keen interest in technology and is excited to join the Company to assist in its overall strategic goals, including its growth strategy and business model.

Since March 2021, Mr. Price has been CFO of Assure Holdings Corp. (a Nasdaq listed company), a Colorado-based public health services company that works with neurosurgeons and orthopaedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services that support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. He successfully guided Assure through its listing on the Nasdaq, completed several capital raises, and presented the company to investors.

Mr. Price has also previously served as CFO of Alliance MMA (AMMA), where he was instrumental in navigating the company through a Nasdaq IPO and presenting the company to investors. He began his career with Ernst & Young LLP as a CPA between 1995 and 2003, working as Senior Auditor and then Manager, coordinating many audit teams in Pennsylvania and California.

Mr. Price will assume his new role with the Company on November 27, 2023. The Company is pleased to welcome John Price as a key management team member at a pivotal point for Coda OctoGroup. The Board of Directors and the Company thank Gayle Jardine for accepting the role of Interim Chief Financial Officer. Ms. Jardine will return to her previposition as European Finance Director of the Company.

About Coda OctoGroup, Inc.