Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. Announces Participation In The Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HARRISBURG, Pa., Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: OLLI) announced today that the Company will be participating in a fireside chat at the Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. ET. Attending for Ollie's will be John Swygert, President and Chief Executive Officer, Eric van der Valk, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, and Rob Helm, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.
The audio portion of the fireside chat will be webcast live over the inteand can be accessed by logging on to the Investor Relations section on the Company's website at . An online archive will be available for a period of 90 days following the presentation.
About Ollie's
We are a highly differentiated and fast growing, extreme value retailer of brand name merchandise at drastically reduced prices. We are known for our assortment of merchandise offered as Good Stuff Cheap®. We offer name brand products, Real Brands! Real Bargains!®, in every department, including housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, toys, health and beauty aids, and other categories. We currently operate 492 stores in 29 states throughout half of the United States. For more information, visit
Investor Contact:
John Rouleau
ICR
Media Contact:
Tom Kuypers
Senior Vice President – Marketing & Advertising
717-657-2300
