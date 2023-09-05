Werewolf Therapeutics To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WATERTOWN, Mass., Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (the“Company” or“Werewolf”) (Nasdaq: HOWL), an innovative biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of conditionally activated therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences in the month of September:
H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Investor Conference
Date: Monday, September 11
Time: 12:30pm ET
Location: New York
Management will participate in a fireside chat.
Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference 2023
Date/Time: Wednesday, September 27
Time: 3:35pm ET
Location: New York, NY
Management will participate in a fireside chat.
A live webcast link for the Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference fireside chat will be available at . An archived replay will be available for approximately 90 days following the event.
About Werewolf Therapeutics:
Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. is an innovative clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. We are leveraging our proprietary PREDATORTM platform to design conditionally activated molecules that stimulate both adaptive and innate immunity with the goal of addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies. Our INDUKINETM molecules are intended to remain inactive in peripheral tissue yet activate selectively in the tumor microenvironment. Our most advanced product candidates, WTX-124 and WTX-330, are systemically delivered, conditionally activated Interleukin-2 (IL-2), and Interleukin-12 (IL-12) INDUKINE molecules for the treatment of solid tumors. WTX-124 is in development as a monotherapy and in combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in multiple solid tumor types. WTX-330 is in development as a single agent in refractory and/or immunotherapy unresponsive or resistant advanced or metastatic solid tumors and non-Hodgkin lymphoma.
