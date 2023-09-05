Hub Group, Inc. To Participate In Td Cowen's Global Transportation Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OAK BROOK, Ill., Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) announced that the company will participate in a fireside chat at TD Cowen's Global Transportation Conference on Thursday, September 7, 2023, at 1:20 p.m. Eastern time.
A live webcast of the fireside chat discussion will be available at . A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the live event.
ABOUT HUB GROUP: Hub Group offers comprehensive transportation and logistics management solutions. Keeping our customers' needs in focus, Hub Group designs, continually optimizes, and applies industry-leading technology to our customers' supply chains for better service, greater efficiency, and total visibility. As an award-winning, publicly traded company (Nasdaq: HUBG) with over $5 billion in revenue, our nearly 6,000 employees across the globe are always in pursuit of“The Way Ahead” – a commitment to service, integrity and innovation. For more information, visit hubgroup.com.
