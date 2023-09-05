Professional haulers make removing furniture efficient, safe, affordable, and sustainable.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- For most people, removing unwanted furniture can be a daunting

The overwhelming smart advice? Let the pros do it! They make it easy, efficient, and safe. And HodgePodge provides furniture removal services in Chicago, IL .

“It's so unfortunate and so unnecessary,” says the personable HodgePodge spokesperson Robert Bunda.“People moving or lifting unwanted furniture and appliances like freezers, washers, dryers, and stoves that are large, heavy, bulky, awkward or difficult to handle can cause so many problems.”

Stories are endless about accidental back injuries, muscle injuries, hernias, injuries to hands, fingers, toes, and more.

“One call to us, and our trained and friendly professionals have the skills and the right equipment to take care of it all, efficiently and safely. We specialize in removing furniture, mattresses, appliances, and anything that needs to be removed.

The HodgePodge pros are furniture haulers you can depend on, showing up exactly when we say we will and providing expert and reliable unwanted furniture removal services.

Whether it's Yelp, Google, Facebook, or Angie's List, feedback is important! And HodgePodge continues to earn a trusted Chicago area reputation for doing it all efficiently, affordably, sustainably, and reliably.

“We contacted Miro and our experience was excellent. Everything from the accuracy of the quote to the complete professionalism of the teams, moving some furniture to storage space, and disposing of some couches and mattresses. They did a good job and the pricing is very reasonable. Thank you HodgePodge.”

“John, Jarod, and Dante handled the heavy lifting and were similarly helpful and responsive. Also, extremely friendly. HodgePodge is a one-stop shop for moving, hauling, and donating.”

“Miro, John, and the team are excellent! A year ago, we used them to take away furniture and appliances for removal/donation when we bought new living room and family room furniture.”

Unlike many other hauling companies, HodgePodge also takes a sustainable approach. So far, they have re-purposed, donated, recycled, and kept more than one million pounds of waste from being buried in already overloaded landfills.

For more information, please visit gohodgepodge.com/about and

About HodgePodge

HodgePodge is an on-demand storage and goods removal service. We will help de-clutter your living area and allow you to free yourself for that next adventure.

Contact Details:

5254 W Addison St

Chicago, IL 60641

United States

Phone

833 Go PODGE(467-6343)

224-326-0522

Robert Bunda

HodgePodge

+1 833 (467-6343)

