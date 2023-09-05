Oklahoma Chosen As A Host For Star-Studded Event For Small Business Owners

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Owner - Mark Adair
Event to help small businesses equip themselves with the best technology and practices available today.
OWASSO, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Mark Adair , owner and founder of Adair Technology LLC, an IT services company serving small business owners in Oklahoma, is officially a host of the second annual Small Business Tech Day happening November 16th.
This FREE online event includes celebrities like Shark Tank's Robert Herjavec, AI expert and top technology leader Adam Cheyer, and best-selling author and entrepreneur extraordinaire Mike Michalowicz.
The event is designed to help small businesses equip themselves with the best technology and practices available today to increase productivity and profitability and protect them against online threats.
“It's nearly impossible for businesses to stay up to date on emerging trends in technology. It's been that way for years, but with the emergence of AI, dependence on“work-from-anywhere” models, and, unfortunately, an increase in online threats from overseas, it's more important than ever to know what's happening. The right tools, services, software, and partners can be the difference between business growth and going out of business. Owners and their employees can improve their quality of life while increasing productivity and profitability when they use technology the right way, and that's what we want to bring to Oklahoma small businesses.” said Mark Adair, chief executive officer for Adair Technology LLC.
This international event will feature well-known business leaders, tech experts, and leading minds showing small businesses how to compete and succeed in many aspects of their business with a concentration on utilizing emerging technology trends. For more information about Small Business Tech Day, go to or call (918) 376-7010 and let them know you'd like information on the FREE local event on November 16th.
About the Author
Mark Adair has served Oklahoma businesses for more than 15 years specializing in helping manufacturing, financial, medical, and legal sectors with all of their IT Support needs. Mark and his team have worked to help numersmall businesses integrate technology into their business to maximize growth and opportunities and protect them from online threats.
Mark C Adair
Adair Technology
+1 918-376-7010
emailhere
Visiton social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
MENAFN05092023003118003196ID1107012063
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.