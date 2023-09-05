Babylon Dental Care Proud To Welcome Dr. Unsa Malik

Dr. UMalik, the latest dentist to join Babylon Dental Care's team

"We're so happy to have found a like-minded provider who knows Long Island and understands our patients," said Jenn Brown, the Director of Operations for Babylon Dental Care. "Not only is Dr. Malik a great fit based on her outlook and her goals, but her background working with patients with special needs will helpbetter serve every member of our community."

For her part, Dr. Malik is excited to join a practice with real team energy. "While we treat patients individually, there's a real collaborative rather than competitive approach," she said. "Having grown up playing tennis, I enjoy the aspect of being a team player. This dynamic allows each individual to make his or her own unique contribution. And when we work together, we can deliver care that far surpasses our patients' expectations."

Dr. Malik grew up among healthcare providers, which helped her understand how rewarding this important field could be. Inspired by their lead, she began shadowing different medical professionals at the end of high school, including physicians, dentists, and pharmacists. Dentistry stood out for several reasons. First, she was drawn to the immediate gratification she saw in the smiles and self-confidence the work brought out in patients. And second, the combination of creativity and manual dexterity dentistry required reminded her of many of the things she enjoyed about tennis.

"Dentistry offers a special blend between science and art as well as business and technology," she said. "I particularly value working with my hands and being creative to help my patients achieve optimal oral health and the smile they desire."

Set on her path, she attended Smith College and completed her undergraduate work in Neuroscience before getting her DMD degree from the University of Pennsylvania School of Dental Medicine. While there, she worked as a teaching assistant for patients with special needs, which was a major inspiration for her future career path.

"That experience helped me realize that they are a large and often underserved community with needs that must be addressed and cared for in a unique way," Dr. Malik said. "Everyone is exceptional, and each perceives dental health and oral care differently. This population is really near and dear to my heart, which is why I wanted to foon them during my residency at Northwell Health."

When she's not bringing that passion to serving her patients, Dr. Malik still enjoys playing and watching tennis, which she describes as a lifestyle more than a hobby. Right now, she's excited about the 2023 U.S. Open and is eager to head west to Flushing to watch the action in person.

Dr. UMalik and the other amazing dentists with Babylon Dental Care are accepting appointments and eager to meet new patients. You can find them at their convenient locations at Gateway Plaza in Patchogue and Great South Bay Shopping Center in West Babylon.

