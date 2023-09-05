Alkermes To Participate In Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkermes plc (Nasdaq: ALKS ) announced today that management will participate in fireside chat presentations at two upcoming investor conferences.
Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Date/Time: Monday, September 11, 2023 at 11:20 a.m. EDT (4:20 p.m. BST)
Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference
Date/Time: Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. EDT (4:30 p.m. BST)
The live webcasts may be accessed under the Investors tab on and will be archived for 14 days.
About Alkermes plc
Alkermes plc
is a fully-integrated, global biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines in the fields of neuroscience and oncology. The company has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder, and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer. Headquartered in
Dublin, Ireland,
Alkermes has a research and development center in
Waltham,
Massachusetts; a research and manufacturing facility in Athlone,
Ireland; and a manufacturing facility in
Wilmington,
Ohio. For more information, please visit Alkermes'
website at
.
Alkermes Contact:
Jamie Bernard
Investor Relations
+1 781 873 2402
