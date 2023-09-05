Alkermes To Participate In Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Date/Time: Monday, September 11, 2023 at 11:20 a.m. EDT (4:20 p.m. BST)

Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference

Date/Time: Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. EDT (4:30 p.m. BST)

The live webcasts may be accessed under the Investors tab on and will be archived for 14 days.

About Alkermes plc

Alkermes plc

is a fully-integrated, global biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines in the fields of neuroscience and oncology. The company has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder, and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer. Headquartered in

Dublin, Ireland,

Alkermes has a research and development center in

Waltham,

Massachusetts; a research and manufacturing facility in Athlone,

Ireland; and a manufacturing facility in

Wilmington,

Ohio. For more information, please visit Alkermes'

website at

.

Alkermes Contact:

Jamie Bernard

Investor Relations

+1 781 873 2402

SOURCE Alkermes plc