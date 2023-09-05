The Milestone Group Announces Acquisition Of The Weathersby Apartments In Charlotte, Nc

"We are excited to add this fully-renovated community to our portfolio," said Milestone Vice President of Acquisitions, Jason Wise . "Our team was able to efficiently source and execute this direct off-market acquisition and assume the existing financing, benefitting both Milestone and the seller by avoiding the loan prepayment penalty."

About the Property

The Weathersby features modern two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments strategically located between two major job centers in North Charlotte. The community is located right off W.T. Harris Blvd and proximate to Uptown Charlotte, University City, and Northlake, with easy access to numershopping, restaurants, and other service retail. Community amenities include a swimming pool with a

bi-level sundeck, a clubhouse, a 24-hour fitness center, a dog park, an outdoor kitchen, and picnic spaces. The modern, fully renovated and updated residences include quartz countertops, white cabinets, tile backsplashes, stainless steel appliances, faux-wood plank flooring throughout, custom closets, and washers and dryers in every unit.

About Milestone

The Milestone Group is a leading, privately held real estate investment management firm with strong expertise and foon value-add multifamily assets in major metropolitan markets of the United States. Founded in 2003, Milestone has created trust and confidence with its investors through successfully navigating multiple economic cycles across over $9 billion of multifamily investments totaling more than 90,000 units. Milestone invests through a series of discretionary equity funds and has corporate offices in Dallas, TX, Boca Raton, FL, and Atlanta, GA. For more information, please visit or contact [email protected] .

