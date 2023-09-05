Monta Ellis Joins Basketball Training Systems

Monta Ellis, a 12-year NBA veteran, is expanding his youth basketball business, to a full-time year-round youth Basketball Academy in Dallas, Texas.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Press Release: September 5, 2023

Basketball Training Systems , Inc. (BTS) has been expanding! We are proud to announce that:

.Monta Ellis , a 12-year NBA veteran, has joined the BTS family and intends to open a facility in Dallas, Texas;

.We have recently combined the operations of the Bobby Jackson Basketball Academy with our BTS Basketball Academy in the Sacramento market and opened a second location in Folsom. This consolidation sets the stage for Bobby Jackson to have several additional locations in the Sacramento market with BTS's operating prowess and the stellar basketball brand that Bobby has in Sacramento!

.Our Omaha-based Licensee has identified a new location expected to be open in 2024;

.We have opened two new locations in the last 120 days, one in Folsom California, and one in Bloomington Illinois;

BTS is a leading licensor of youth basketball systems, programs, and curriculum used to operate a successful year-round youth basketball training business.

If you love basketball and share our mission to empower kids in your community with positive instruction, join our growing family of committed entrepreneurs. The ability to help kids learn how to overcome challenges and become peak performers on and off the court gets our partners waking up excited to get the chance to do it again every day! Your Passion and Our Systems equals success!

