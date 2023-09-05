

Audi of America restructures to integrate brand strategy, marketing and communications Cotter to lead integrated brand team, effective immediately

HERNDON, Va., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Audi of America announced today the creation of a brand marketing team, appointing Emilie Cotter to Head of Brand Marketing and Communications, Chief Marketing Officer. The integrated function will unify brand strategy, marketing and external communications to accelerate growth and transition consumers to an electric future.

"This restructure comes at a critical inflection point in the U.S. for Audi and the automotive industry," said Daniel Weissland, president of Audi of America. "Emilie's strong leadership will drive innovative brand strategies, enhance collaboration and put a laser foon the customer as we continue our ambitigrowth."

Cotter brings over 25 years of experience leading brands through transformation across industries from media, entertainment, technology and retail. Cotter joined Audi of America in 2020, most recently serving as Chief Communications Officer overseeing brand, lifestyle, product and corporate communications. Prior to Audi, she served as the Chief Brand Officer for Marketplace, as well as SVP and Partner at FleishmanHillard. Additionally, she was head of Corporate and Brand Communication for Lucasfilm, Ltd. Cotter holds a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Southern California's Annenberg School of Communication.