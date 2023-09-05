Global Adventurer Shares Unorthodox Journey Of Faith

Discovering God's will and fulfilling it by faith alone is carefully explained in this book.

William Owens grabbed a GoPro and a bicycle and pedaled across Singapore, Indonesia and Vietnam on a faith-based journey for the modern era.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Adventurer William Owens doesn't just talk about a“faith journey” in theory. He demonstrates it by traveling the world by bike, train, and even motorcycle to engage in conversations with people from all walks of life about what it means to discover God's will - and then fulfill it.

Owens spent five years crisscrossing the United States in a motorhome; then biked 1,000 miles from Nevada to Texas. Now, he's pedaling through Southeast Asia, from Singapore to Indonesia and Vietnam, learning of their culture, and connecting with the people God puts in his path. What happens next is a kaleidoscope of genuine conversations about the journey each person is taking. Owens then weaves his faith into those conversations in a way that is both organic and relevant.

“Regardless of where you are in life financially, emotionally or spiritually, you can start taking your journey by faith - literally,” Owens said.“While God's will for your life reveals itself moment by moment, it starts right where you are.”

Through his book, Journey By Faith, and the accompanying mobile app (available free for iOS and Android devices), audiences get an intimate look at a faith-based journey for the modern era during which Owens lives out his faith by example.

Hoping to awaken“the consciousness of every soul who longs for the deepest place of satisfaction and fulfillment,” Owens carefully explains in his book that discovering God's will and fulfilling it by faith alone is the most mysteriyet joyjourney a person can take. And while the complete realization of the purpose God created for each individual is never fully known in this life, Owens reveals, there are scriptures that beseech believers to seek out the specific purpose God created for them - now.

Owens, through his journey by faith, asserts that the key to discovering this purpose is to follow after Christ, which he says by no means refers to religiwork, but rather,“an intimate, deliberate moment of following Him where He leads by His spirit, knowing that He will complete the work that He has begun in us.”

William Owens is a prolific author, playwright and adventurer. After traveling for five years in America in his motorhome and doing 1,000 miles on his bike from Nevada to Texas, he is now on a world adventure on his bike again, sharing the power of a God-given journey. His vision is to express and demonstrate his faith through living out his journey by faith and inviting others to experience what God is capable of when we trust Him. He has written 16 books on the spiritual life, including Warriors Arise, Poems for America, Naked Before God, Bastards in the Pulpit, Wisdom the Principal Thing Get It!, Astonished! and his latest, Journey By Faith.

