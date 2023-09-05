Iapmo R&T Lab Opens Product Test Lab In Mexico

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) ONTARIO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- IAPMO R&T Lab, a trusted name for independent testing, research, and technical services in the plumbing and mechanical industries, recently opened its first product test lab in Mexico. Located in Monterrey, IAPMO Mexis accredited by entidad Mexicana de acreditación, A.C. (ema) and approved by Comisión Nacional del Agua (CONAGUA) to test plumbing products destined for the Mexican market.
With the opening of IAPMO Mexico, manufacturers now have the option of submitting their products for testing to NOM requirements in Mexico, the United States and China, as all three locations are home to accredited laboratories.
The lab is initially equipped to test toilets and urinals as specified under Norma Oficial Mexicana NOM-002-CONAGUA-2021 standards. Products will be tested for material and performance compliance, ensuring their quality for consumers. Working in conjunction with U.S.-based IAPMO R&T, an ema-accredited and CONAGUA-approved third-party certification body, IAPMO Mexprovides a one-stop solution for product testing and certification in Mexico. In addition to providing enhanced services to local manufacturers, IAPMO Mexico's presence benefits companies in Mexor South America that are interested in selling their products in the United States or Canada. The lab offers these companies access to local experts who are available at local time, speak their language and understand the difficulties they face when it comes to navigating the testing and certification processes. IAPMO Mexcan help guide these companies in their product launches.
IAPMO R&T Vice President of ContinuCompliance Jose Madrigal led the team that was instrumental in obtaining the testing and certification accreditations and establishing the test lab. It includes Product Review Manager Arturo Robles, Product Review Engineer Juan Gutierrez, and Dr. Donato Lozano, IAPMO's manager of Mexican Certification Programs, who resides in Mexico.
“Many global manufacturers understand, when entering a market like Mexico, it is good to partner with an organization that is familiar with how the country's certification process works and the specifics of its standards, regulations and laws,” Madrigal said.“Through our experiences and involvement, IAPMO has made every effort to enhance its knowledge of the Mexican certification system and become the best business partner we can be.”
The IAPMO Mextest lab will continue to add services, including testing to Mexico's new NOM-012-CONAGUA standard, which is expected to be enacted before the end of the year. Using U.S. and Canadian standard ASME A112.18.1/B125.1 as its model, the IAPMO team was heavily involved with Mexico's Standards Committee in the development of NOM-012-CONAGUA. The standard will require, for the first time in Mexico, the testing of faucets, valves, and fittings that involve drinking water. The products will be tested for low-lead content of their components as well as durability, performance and ecological (water-saving) characteristics. With much of the necessary equipment already on site and a long history and vast knowledge of testing these types of products, IAPMO fully expects to be able to test to NOM-012-CONAGUA as soon as it goes into effect.
For more information about IAPMO Mexico's services, contact Jose Madrigal at (909) 230-5529 or .
# # #
IAPMO Testing and Services, LLC, d/b/a IAPMO R&T Lab, is an independent testing, research,
and technical service agency for the plumbing, mechanical and electro-plumbing industries.
IAPMO R&T Lab is part of The IAPMO Group's family of companies.
Mike Flenniken
The IAPMO Group
+1 909-937-9642
emailhere
MENAFN05092023003118003196ID1107011995
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.