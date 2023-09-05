Petbar Set To Open In Plantation, Florida

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Luxury grooming boutique offers memberships for both DIY and professional dog baths Our commitment to our customers is that we will work hard each day to be the place that offers the most joyful experience for the pets of our community and a team they can call friendly neighbors.” - Luis GarciaPLANTATION, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Raising a pet along the beautiful Florida Gold Coast might allow for some of the world's most scenic walks. But coastal living also brings challenges, including an increased need for bathing and grooming to rectify the impact of sun, sand and surf. A pair of South Florida entrepreneurs are providing Broward County pet owners a luxe solution to this messy problem: Luis Garcia and Tommy Murati have opened South Florida's newest Petbar location. The luxury pet grooming boutique is now open with a Grand Opening planned for the week of Oct. 9. The new Petbar location is located at 801 S. University Dr. in Plantation's The Fountains mall.
Petbar offers concierge-level pet grooming and washing with full and self-service available including state-of-the-art equipment and a clean, open-air environment. Membership plans are available that will help keep pets clean all month long for one low monthly price.
Pet lovers and entrepreneurs Murati and Garcia met when both were working for Whirlpool. The two had discussed many joint ventures before COVID, and then found Petbar.
“One thing we like about Petbar is that it doesn't cage animals or put them behind doors – everything is done in the open,” Murati said.“We can't wait to share the Petbar experience – and our amazingly talented team of groomers – with the residents of Broward County.”
Once the Plantation location opens, Garcia and Murati will offer a gift to their neighbors: Petbar will waive the $100 membership initiation fee for the first 100 guests who sign up for a membership at the Plantation location through the Grand Opening event.
“Our commitment to our customers is that we will work hard every day to become the place that offers the most joyful experience for the pets of our community and a team they truly can call friendly neighbors,” explained Garcia.“We want to help you while giving your pets the best care they deserve.”
Garcia and Murati plan to open two more Petbar locations in the area.
WHAT:Petbar Plantation opening
WHERE:Petbar, 801 S. University Dr., Suite K102, Plantation, FL 33324
HOURS:Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
PHONE:754-701-0972
WEBSITE:
About petbar
When their schnauzer Bella's favorite groomer moved away, Dan and Ashley O'Loughlin decided to launch their own unique pet boutique. They opened the first petbar in 2015 in Dallas, Texas. The innovative concept offers self-service dog wash stations, full-service washing, and full-service grooming by experienced groomers – all in a bright and clean setting outfitted with professional equipment and high-end products. The O'Loughlins, who operate two petbars in the Dallas area, began to franchise in 2020. There are currently twenty-three petbars open, with 30+ more franchise locations slated to debut in the coming year across seven states.
