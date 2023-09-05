Women In Afghanistan: Impact Of Suppressive Policies On Status, Role And Trust

The de facto administration's treatment of women in past and present governments has been strict and limiting, often described as“anti-women,”“oppressive,” and“inhumane.” International reports have cited terms like“gender apartheid” and“sexual harassment” as indicators of severe human rights violations against women in Afghanistan.

These policies, especially in the past two years, have isolated Afghan women, leading to significant loss of social and familial staand jobs. The“anti-women” policies promote a mindset that denies women's capabilities in society, fostering distrust and undermining their role.

Distrust of women, coupled with their dependency on men and lack of independence, erodes their self-confidence and ruins their identity, even when considering their roles as wives and mothers.

Since the Taliban takeover on August 15, 2021, over 50 decrees have been issued against Afghan women, with the prohibition of women's work and education being the most prominent. These decrees resulted in many women losing their jobs in government and international agencies, leading to financial dependency.

Specific statistics on women's job loss after the resurgence of the Taliban to power are unavailable. However, apart from the health and education sectors, women are banned from almost all fields of work. After the ban on women working in beauty salons, nearly 60,000 women across Afghanistan became unemployed.

Among them is Rana Sharifi, whose life took a different turn due to the work ban. Formerly employed at a Kabul beauty salon, she has to rely on her family for financial support, often facing rejection when requesting money.

Rana describes a drastic shift after the work ban:“With an income of over 15,000 at the salon, I not only met my necessities but also saved for a better future and continued education.” She believes that confining women in Afghanistan has stripped them of financial independence.

Rana adds,“Women's financial independence has been deliberately taken away. While I and hundreds of other women could contribute and support ourselves economically, society now viewsas helpless beings reliant on men.”

Before the rise of the Taliban, many factors, such as lack of education, traditional norms, remote areas, and ignorance, led to women being confined to their homes. However, the crisis intensified after their rule, altering the staof women within families.

Economic independence for women enhances their well-being, reduces dependency on others, and helps cover personal and family expenses. Financial stability instils self-confidence and eliminates worries about future uncertainty.

The ban on women's work has consistently drawn condemnation from the United Nations and the global community, yet these condemnations have not brought about substantial change. Re-employment and equal job opportunities for women can help alleviate the crisis of female unemployment.