G20 Dinner Invite Sparks India-Bharat Name Change Controversy

Murmu, the Indian President, will host a reception for G20 leaders during the summit on Saturday, with invitations issued from her office, Reuters reported.

India is referred to as Bharat, Bharata, and Hindustan – its pre-colonial names – in Indian languages, and these terms are used interchangeably by both the public and officially.

Prominent positions within the country traditionally use titles like President of India, Prime Minister of India, and Chief Justice of India when communicating in English.

In recent years, the nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been renaming colonial-era names to move India away from a perceived mindset of subservience.

Proponents of the name change argue that British colonial rulers introduced the name“India” to diminish the significance of“Bharat” and establish a British legacy.

“Our country's name is Bharat, and there should be no doubt about it,” said Rajeev Chandrasekhar, a federal deputy minister as cited by Reuters.

Hindu groups associated with the BJP asserted that the G20 summit presented a prime opportunity to discard India's colonial associations.

Opposition leaders criticised the name change, suggesting it aimed to overshadow their recently formed political alliance, also named“INDIA.” Mamata Banerjee, a prominent opposition figure, questioned the sudden need for the country's name change, stating that While“Bharat” is already widely used, altering the country's name seemed unnecessary.