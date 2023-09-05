Introducing Avantcha's 20 Tea Bag Collection For All Life's Moments

Navigating the ever-changing rhythm of life - from busy mornings to bustling afternoons and not-always serene evenings can be challenging when trying to incorporate tiny moments of bliss. But with AVANTCHA's new 20 Tea Bag collection, made locally, there's a tea experience for every moment of your day.

Start your day with Organic English Breakfast, a delicate blend that harmoniously combines the malty richness of Assam with a touch of plum-sweetness from Yunnan, offering a lively and aromatic experience. This pairs perfectly with a light pastry or fruit. As midday approaches, opt for Lemon Verbena Lavender. This elegant and fragrant green tea is incredibly rich in flavour and excellent for keeping you hydrated and easing digestion post-lunch like a charm

The journey continues with the Organic Chamomile Cooler. Sourced from whole natural chamomile blossoms and slowly dried peppermint leaves, this herbal blend is as refreshing as it is soothing. It makes an excellent choice for a moment of pause and also aids in digestion. Finally, let the Organic Spring Mao Feng be your soul-soothing elixir as the day winds down. This tea has a crisp and sweet aroma designed to calm and reset your mind.

More than just a tea collection, AVANTCHA's 20 Teabag Collection is a lifestyle. Designed for the adventurous, it offers stackable packaging to enjoy its quality, sustainably sourced tea anywhere, whether at home, in the office, or on holiday. Each tea bag in the collection is a masterpiece, perfect for all life's moments.