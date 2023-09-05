Atmosphere Kanifushi Presents The Third Edition Of Just Veg Festival

A speck in blue waters, the idyllic Atmosphere Kanifushi resort has pioneered a genuine culture around plant-based gastronomy in the Maldives. This year, once again, renowned Chef Fabrizio Marino travels from the Ristorante Maggese in the heart of Tuscany to Kanifushi island to present the iconic Just Veg Festival. The exclusive culinary experience will be available from 20 to 26 October 2023.

With increasing interest in responsible lifestyle choices world over, this festival is the perfect opportunity for leisure travellers to try out delicious, plant-based gastronomy. Guests can pre-book lunch or dinner at the Just Veg restaurant and savour gourmet vegetarian fine dining while gazing upon the aquamarine horizon with occasional appearance of dolphins adding to the charm of the moment.

New vegetarian dishes and showstoppers include the ethereal BBQ Watermelon and the pièce de résistance, Curry-Rice enriched with fresh coconut yogurt and curry leaves. This year, the fois on hyperlocal ingredients, with herbs and fruits carefully planted by Chef Fabrizio in the resort's Island Garden.

The fitting final touch is an inspired wine pairing. For the very first time, Just Veg Festival menu will be paired with an exquisite selection of wines. It is with a nod to his discerning taste that Chef Fabrizio specifically requested a 'Sommelier Selection,' after introducing the wine pairings to connoisseurs and critics at his restaurant in Tuscany.

The 'Sommelier Selection' features cuvees from Atmosphere Core's three family-owned wine partners. Namely, Champagne Guy Charbaut in France, Bodegas Viñátigo in Canary Islands in Spain, and Glenelly Estate in South Africa. Within the Maldives, these wines pour exclusively at Atmosphere Core resorts, and are chosen to blend harmoniously with the flavours of the Just Veg Festival.

A scenic 35-minute sea plane ride brings guests from Velana International Airport in Malé to Atmosphere Kanifushi. On arrival, they are welcomed with charming views of a 2-kilometre long beach, swaying palm trees, and pristine waters of Lhaviyani Atoll. The classic five-star luxury resort offers 162 stand-alone beach and water villas.

Guests can immerse in the Just Veg Festival as a part of the generKanifushi PlanTM which blends exotic dine around, sunset excursion, snorkelling trips, spa therapies, and an array of activities for a blissfully tropical getaway in the Maldives.

About Just Veg

Atmosphere Kanifushi has been home to the Maldives' first vegetarian restaurant, Just Veg, since 2013. Redefining contemporary culinary vegetarian cuisine, Just Veg offers a 100% meat free menu inspired by Mediterranean, Arabic, and Indian cuisines. Atmosphere Kanifushi celebrates its JUST VEG Festival every year, led by Award Winning Chef, Fabrizio Marino, to host exclusive vegetarian dining experiences for resort guests at no additional cost.

About Atmosphere Core:

Atmosphere Core, representing Atmosphere Core Private Limited, offers world-class hospitality inspired by the 'Joy Of Giving' philosophy. Atmosphere Core operates eight resorts in the Maldives within a powerful brand portfolio comprising THE OZEN COLLECTION, COLOURS OF OBLU, and Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts.

The company is poised for strong growth in South Asia, with three THE OZEN COLLECTION properties in the pipeline. OZEN MANSION KOLKATA opening in Q2 2024 in India, OZEN PRIVÉ ATHIRI GILI set for Q4 2024 in the Maldives, and OZEN SECLUDED TANGALLE in Sri Lanka.