Web3preneur :: Pioneering The Next Era Of Entrepreneurship

5th September 2023, ZEX PR WIRE , In an era defined by digital transformation and decentralized technologies, the global business landscape is undergoing a profound shift with the proliferation of the concept of Web3 . Entrepreneurs in this space are looking at a quick turnaround of their idea into a global business. This can only happen when there are meaningful & focussed interactions between the right set of people, overcoming the mundane get-togethers and embracing purposeful entrepreneurial connections.

Enter“ Web3preneur ”, a revolutionary initiative by BlockOn Group in collaboration with Oddiyana Ventures , that will bring together upcoming Web3 entrepreneurs & startups , investors , visionaries , and change-makers , on a common platform that will foon 5 key parameters of business building – Growth, Development, Partnerships, Raise & Revenue.

This is not just an event, it is a business networking with a business agenda.

The Pitfalls of Current Event Formats



Long Speeches, Panels, and Distractions lead to reduced participation while extended talks and diversions deter active engagement.

Overwhelming content inhibits retention and meaningful learning.

Absence of practical takeaways and connections diminishes event impact.

Unorganized breaks hinder effective relationship-building.

Generic content fails to cater to diverse attendee needs.

Dull delivery stifles productive exchanges.

Formal sessions can lead to missed opportunities as strict structures limit spontanelearning opportunities. Valuable connections fade away post-event as lack of follow-up causes initial connections to lose significance.

Understanding Web3preneur

Web3preneur is a premium Stage-Less , Speaker-Less , No-Frills business networking event series with an outcome driven agenda for the Web3 Industry. The event series aims to be the Global growth catalyst for Web3 entrepreneurs with a central theme focussing on: Growth, Development, Partnerships, Raise & Revenue – for each participant.

We believe, Web3preneur will change the way business in Web3 will be built.

Structuring the event

Onboarding the best : Out of the total participation for the entire series, Web3preneur will aim to bring the following combinations of companies / projects on board the entire series:



50% – Investors & VCs

10% – Web3 infrastructure & technologies

10% – CEXs & DEXs

15% – Other Categories e.g. Influencers, growth masters 15% – Startups, Entrepreneurs

Reverse Pitch : We are going to flip the model of pitching. Instead of startups this time, we might provide the platform to the VCs to pitch to the startups . This reverse pitch will be a departure from spotlighting startups as usual, and introduce a paradigm shift that places venture capitalists at the forefront. By empowering investors to showcase their vision and expertise, we aim to forge a dynamic environment where collaboration, insight, and partnership flourish in unprecedented ways.

Building a Treasury: For Startups that are interested in, but not able to provide sponsorship to this event, BlockOn Group & Oddiyana Ventures are open to taking a strategic token allocation in the company. By opting to this path, both – the BlockOn-Oddiyana combine, and the startups – can align incentives and forge a symbiotic partnership that paves the way for mutual growth and success.

Top VCs & Investors attending Web3preneur

Engage with notable venture capitalists such as DWF Lab , Cypher Capital , GBIC , Icetea Labs , LBank Labs , Lucid Blue Ventures , Master Ventures , Stellar , Techstars , Triple Gem Capital , 8 Blocks Capital , SK , Swiss Capital , Blockchain Founders Group , Hashed Emergent , Hyperithm , and many more.

Forge lasting relationships that will undoubtedly contribute to your long-term growth..

Top Companies attending Web3preneur

Exclusive Partners

Web3preneur is also proud to have the following exclusive partners who are providing immense value to the event series with their valuable contributions and skills:

Security Audit Partner – QuillAudits – A leading smart contract audit firm committed to secure Blockchain projects with cutting-edge Web3 security solutions. QuillAudits is well-equipped with tools and expertise to provide cybersecurity solutions saving the loss of millions in funds. With over 850 Audits completed for Web3 projects, QuillAudits has undergone more than 800K lines of code and secured over $30 Billion in funds.

Exclusive PR Partner – ZexPRwire – A premium Press Release Distribution SAAS platform, which syndicates press release content to Tier 1,2 & 3 media outlets globally. They have partnered with more than 500+ Media outlets and is a 99% automated platform which can be used by any marketing or PR team in a firm or even by individual PR agencies and marketing firms too for conducting and managing PR campaigns of their clients.

Web3 Marketing Partner – Blockting – A Web3 Marketing Services company having deep insights and belief in the Blockchain space and technology. They are a Blockchain-centric community of passionate young minds who evangelize Blockchain, Crypto, DeFi, and NFT products to bring more visibility and promote innovative ideas through marketing expertise and domain excellence.

About BlockOn Group

Blockon Group has been a pioneer in the Web3 event space since 2017 leading the space in organizing over 95 events all over the world catering to over 50K attendees and over 2000 speakers having graced its events. BlockOn's events cover many formats that have provided a platform to over 75 partners and 650+ sponsors to showcase their products & services. As a worldwide blockchain venture builder/VC firm BlockOn has provided incubation, acceleration and advisory support to global innovators with blockchain-based visions since 2013. Block On Group has a strong Blockchain focused ecosystem with 15+ portfolio companies in Singapore, UAE, Gift City in India, Thailand, and Dubai. They have established a Blockchain Center in Malaysia that promotes a better ecosystem for Cryptocurrency and Blockchain companies by leveraging its network, infrastructure, visibility and, of course, the fuel of funds.

About Oddiyana

Oddiyana Ventures is a pioneering investment firm specializing in early-stage blockchain projects. Focused on DeFi, NFTs, web3 apps, metaverse, gaming, AI, and more, it not only provides funding but also offers incubation, expert advisory, and accelerated growth for projects in this dynamic space.

