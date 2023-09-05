Jana Seaman And Surgetrader Stand In Solidarity With The Veterans Integration Center In Albuquerque

Commitment to Philanthropy

Founder and CEO Jana Seaman of both VALO Holdings Group and SurgeTrader, along with their dedicated teams, showed their dedication to helping others by participating in the rally and contributing to the Veterans Integration Center.







The Gold Rush Rally

The Gold Rush Rally is known for its exciting coast-to-coast journey featuring an impressive fleet of high-performance sports cars. At its fourth stop, the SurgeTrader team decided to make a difference in the communities they visit by pledging donations. For the Albuquerque leg of the rally, they chose to support the Veterans Integration Center.

When the VALO Holdings Group team arrived in Albuquerque, they not only brought the rally's excitement but also a heartfelt donation to the Veterans Integration Center. This significant contribution shows their shared dedication to assisting veterans and their families, honoring their service and sacrifice.

Jana Seaman said ,“The Gold Rush Rally is a thrilling event that allowsto channel our passion for high-performance automobiles into a powerful force for good. By supporting the Veterans Integration Center, we aim to raise awareness and provide critical resources to those who have bravely served our country. We invite everyone to joinin making a positive impact.”

Veterans Integration Center

The Veterans Integration Center is a non-profit organization founded in 2005 that has been a reliable resource for veterans and their families in New Mexico. They offer a wide range of services, including housing assistance, peer support, food and nutrition programs, and case management services. The VIC's comprehensive approach addresses the complex needs of veterans and their families, ensuring their well-being and successful reintegration into civilian life.

The collaboration between Jana Seaman's companies , VALO Holdings Group, SurgeTrader, and the Veterans Integration Center represents their shared vision of making positive contributions to communities and improving the lives of those in need. By supporting the VIC, these organizations demonstrate their commitment to honoring veterans' sacrifices and advocating for their ongoing well-being.