Breaking Barriers: Miyo The Storyteller Launches Slide Teller, Revolutionizing Access For Vip

Slide Teller for VIPs Premiers at How To Be Japanese in the Vancouver Fringe Festival
Exclusive Experience for Visually Impaired People: Miyo's 'How To Be Japanese Show Introduces Groundbreaking Audio-Slide Description App at the Vancouver Fringe I had never realized the significance of ensuring accessibility for my show until I had the privilege of hosting a visually impaired friend in the audience.” - Miyo The StorytellerVANCOUVER, BRITHISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Miyo the Storyteller is thrilled to unveil the launch of Slide Teller . This audio-slide description innovation will provide an inclusive experience for visually impaired individuals attending the Vancouver Fringe Festival.
Currently, in beta on the Apple App Store, Slide Teller paves the way as the first app of its kind, offering audio descriptions for slides, making it possible for people with visual impairments to enjoy the same experience.
"I'm so excited to launch Slide Teller at the Vancouver Fringe," said Miyo. "It's been a dream of mine to make my show accessible to everyone, and this app will make that possible. I can't wait to share my stories with the world."
Miyo's 'How To Be Japanese' is a one-woman show that dives into the thought-provoking narrative of "Your Normal is Not My Normal,” evoking both heartfelt emotions and uncontrollable laughter.
The show will be performed at the Vancouver Fringe Festival from September 7-17. For more information and to download the app, please visit today.
anthony phills
Maxwell Design llc
