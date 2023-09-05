Understanding The Melody Of Human Heart -A Musical Guide By J.J. Tulips

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) UNITED STATES, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The renowned pianist, J.J. Tulips, is pleased to announce the forthcoming release of her first book, Music for Beginners: A Guide to Music, a comprehensive guide to the fundamentals of the musical arts, including their origins, histories, and more, all in one place. With her awards and accolades backing up her experience as a musician, J.J. Tulips is eager to help all those who are interested in the world of music, both as a hobby and as a professional career.
J.J. Tulips is a music scholar with a graduate degree in music history and a wealth of knowledge and experience to share with the world. Her expertise encompasses not only music but also languages, cuisine, culture, and aroma in order to better comprehend the people and forge deeper and more lasting connections with them.
In Music for Beginners: A Guide to Music, readers join J.J. Tulips on a journey around the world as she studies music from variregions to gain a better understanding of the indirect and direct influence culture had on the creation and development of music. She intends to pass along this information to individuals who wish to explore music as a career as well as a hobby.
To encourage readers, the book serves as a beginner's guide, presenting the history, origins, terminologies, and lessons to be learned from legendarily fampeople in the music industry such as Frederic Chopin, Giovanni Pierluigi da Palestrina, and Ludwig van Beethoven, among others. J.J. Tulips also contrasts regional folk musical sounds to demonstrate how civilizations all across the world have inspired ideas and people throughout music history.
The writing technique of J.J. Tulips is one that all beginning musicians appreciate. She explains the introductory lessons, musical history, the different eras of time and the societal effects they had on each genre, the instruments, and ethnomusicology by arranging the material into subsections. She emphasizes the importance of learning musical theory and understanding these fundamentals in order to determine what music means to each individual.
J.J. Tulips
Authors Book Publishing
emailhere
Visiton social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
MENAFN05092023003118003196ID1107011652
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.