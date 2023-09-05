Stocks In Play

9/5/2023 - 11:55 AM EST - TFI International Inc. : Announced the acquisition of Vedder Transportation Group which specializes in the tank truck transport of food grade liquids and dry bulk commodities. Headquartered in Abbotsford, British Columbia where it began operations in 1956, Vedder was one of the first companies in Western Canada to use tanker trucks to transport liquid food grade products, with operations now spanning British Columbia to Manitoba. With more than 155 tractors and nearly 300 trailing units, a food grade wash rack, railcar transload and warehousing, and maintenance and repair facilities, Vedder generates annual revenues in excess of $80 million. Run by President Fred Zweep, Vedder will join TFI International's Specialized Truckload business segment. TFI International Inc. shares T.TFII are trading down $3.52 at $183.41.

