Mira Flat On Hookup With Mz Group

MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIRA) noted not much movement in its shares Tuesday. The company, a pre-clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of a novel synthetic THC analog, today announced its strategic partnership with MZ Group ("MZ"), a renowned international investor relations firm.

This collaboration aims to enhance MIRA's visibility within the investment community and spotlight the potential of its drug candidate, MIRA1a, in treating anxiety, cognitive decline, and neuropathic pain.

MIRA Pharmaceuticals dedicates itself to addressing adult patients' treatment challenges with anxiety and cognitive decline typically associated with anxiety disorders including PTSD and Generalized Anxiety Disorder and early-stage dementia. As part of its commitment to effective communication with its stakeholders, MIRA has joined forces with MZ Group, leveraging their expertise and global presence. MIRA aims to expand its presence in key markets through a comprehensive investor relations and financial communications program.

Said CEO Erez Aminov, "Our collaboration with MZ Group underscores our commitment to becoming a leader in neurological markets and the expanding cannabis market. MZ's impressive track record and global network will helpreach a broader audience, enablingto convey the significant potential of MIRA1a in treating neuropsychiatric, inflammatory, and neurologic disorders."

MIRA1a, in its pre-clinical and animal studies, has demonstrated therapeutic benefits by targeting the cannabinoid receptors CB1 and CB2. Unlike marijuana, MIRA1a offers these benefits without the impurities and side effects commonly associated with it, such as increased appetite, paranoia, and cognitive impairment.

MIRA shares grabbed a penny to $6.19.

