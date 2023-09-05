Wipro Makes Gains On Magic Quadrant Status

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT) shares advanced first thing Tuesday. The company, a leading technology services and consulting company, has been recognized as a Leader in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud IT Transformation Services. Wipro FullStride Cloud provides customers with a tailored approach to building a cloud ecosystem that combines data and the full benefits of running a business in the cloud.

According to the report,“Leaders have a track record of delivering high-quality, cloud native modernization and managed services that thoughtfully exploit the capability of the cloud platform. They are well-positioned to deliver leading-edge services into the future and to indicate the direction of the market.”

Wipro, this morning's news release, claims,“draws on its extensive hyperscaler partnership ecosystem, industry knowledge and cloud investments, freeing clients from building, managing and maintaining data centers and on-premises infrastructure. Our approach goes beyond outlining technical requirements, ensuring a cloud journey is grounded in business requirements. We help customers rethink their cloud transformation by building a hyperscaler cloud infrastructure that improves revenue margins, streamlines processes and addresses business objectives.”

Jo Debecker, Global Head, Wipro FullStride Cloud, said:“To us, this recognition is an acknowledgment to our clients around the world who have trusted and partnered withto address their business challenges and support their cloud journey with a customized approach.”

WIT shares increased in price 3.5 cents to $4.425.

