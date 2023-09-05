Soaring Inflation Forces Pet And Bird Lovers To Part Ways

Waqar Hussain, a lifelong resident of Peshawar, has nurtured rare birds as a hobby since childhood. With a Java brand parrot perched on his shoulder, Waqar Hussain made his way to the bird market in Bacha Khan Chowk, hoping to sell his cherished parrot. For him, the soaring inflation rates have left little money to spare for his beloved pet's upkeep.

Waqar expressed his dismay over the current state of affairs, explaining that the daily wages he earns barely suffice to feed himself, let alone cater to the needs of a speechless bird. Consequently, he has been forced to part ways with his feathered companion.

In a conversation with TNN, Waqar highlighted how rampant inflation has significantly impacted the lives of ordinary citizens. Not only has it eroded their capacity to enjoy hobbies like bird-keeping, but it has also strained their ability to provide for even the most basic necessities.

Rehmatullah, a bird trader in the market, observed a rising trend of people returning to sell their birds. The cost and effort associated with keeping a dozen pigeons or other birds has become unsustainable for many. What used to be the melodisymphony of bird sounds in the market has now devolved into a cacophony due to economic pressures.

It's important to note that bird feed prices have surged by over 30% due to recent inflation. Millet, a favored food among birds, has risen to Rs. 100 per kilogram. Additionally, hemp seed and sunflower seeds now cost Rs. 250, while chicken seed, primarily used for breeding valuable birds like chickens and partridges, is priced at Rs. 120 per kilogram.

Rehmatullah emphasized that shopkeepers are struggling to meet their expenses due to the lack of employment opportunities. Moreover, other essentials such as bird feeders and cages have also witnessed price hikes of Rs. 50 to 60.

On a related note, Muhammad Umair, an avid pet and bird enthusiast, shared his recent experience. He recounted an incident where one of his prized Prussian cats fell ill after consuming homemade food. The prescribed medicines and specialized food for the cat were beyond his financial means.

Dr. Yasir, a specialist in avian diseases, warned of the dangers of feeding imported birds homemade food. He stressed that it is crucial to vaccinate birds annually to protect them from varidiseases. Unfortunately, the prices of vaccines in the market have also surged, now ranging from Rs. 3,500 to Rs. 4,000. Additionally, varitypes of bird feed now come at a cost of Rs. 1,000 to 1,500 or even more.

