Government Backs Dismissal Of Kyrylenko As Donetsk Rma Head

Permanent representative of the Cabof Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

The Ukrainian government also approved the appointment of Filip Pronin as head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration.

As reported, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree to appoint Pavlo Kyrylenko as head of the Donetsk Regional State Administration in July 2019.