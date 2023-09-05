Government Backs Dismissal Of Kyrylenko As Donetsk Rma Head

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Cabof Ministers has supported the dismissal of Pavlo Kyrylenko as head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration.
Permanent representative of the Cabof Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
The Ukrainian government also approved the appointment of Filip Pronin as head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration. Read also: Parliament dismisses Pishchanska as AMCU head
As reported, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree to appoint Pavlo Kyrylenko as head of the Donetsk Regional State Administration in July 2019.
