Sbu Special Unit Destroys Enemy Tank, Ifv In Svatove Sector

The third department of the SBU Main Directorate in Donetsk and Luhansk regions posted this on Facebook and shared a relevant video , according to Ukrinform.

"The SBU received intelligence about the enemy's assault operations in the Svatove direction and met the invaders with kamikaze drones. A T-72 tank and an IFV-3 were destroyed by direct hits. Mi12 invaders, four of them went to hell. Let's destroy the enemy until complete victory," reads the post.

As Ukrinform reported, the SBU attacked a "polling station" in the occupied part of Zaporizhzhia region with drones.