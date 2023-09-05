Sbu Special Unit Destroys Enemy Tank, Ifv In Svatove Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A special unit of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) destroyed enemy military equipment near Svatove in Luhansk region.
The third department of the SBU Main Directorate in Donetsk and Luhansk regions posted this on Facebook and shared a relevant video , according to Ukrinform.
"The SBU received intelligence about the enemy's assault operations in the Svatove direction and met the invaders with kamikaze drones. A T-72 tank and an IFV-3 were destroyed by direct hits. Mi12 invaders, four of them went to hell. Let's destroy the enemy until complete victory," reads the post.
As Ukrinform reported, the SBU attacked a "polling station" in the occupied part of Zaporizhzhia region with drones.
MENAFN05092023000193011044ID1107011495
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.