Canadian Military Teach Ukrainian Recruits Camouflage, Concealment Skills

“Camouflage and concealment are central to military operations. The Operation UNIFIER's training element in the United Kingdom teaches the Armed Forces of Ukraine recruits the skills needed to move and survive on the battlefield,” the report states.

A reminder that, since the Operation UNIFIER was launched in 2015, the Canadian Armed Forces have trained over 37,000 Ukrainian military and security personnel in battlefield tactics and advanced military skills. As the Russian invasion started, Canadian instructors left the territory of Ukraine but, in a few months, resumed training in the United Kingdom, Poland and Latvia.

