Russian Uav Drops Munitions On Dnipropetrovsk Region's Nikopol

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops have attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region's city of Nikopol with an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) carrying munitions.
The relevant statement was made by Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Head Serhii Lysak on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
“The aggressor has attacked the Nikopol district with a drone. The munitions were dropped on the regional center,” Lysak wrote.
Following the enemy attack, an educational institution was hit, as well as a warehouse facility, private enterprise and infrastructure object. A residential house was seriously damaged.
Fortunately, civilians remained unharmed.
A reminder that, on the evening of September 4, 2023, Russian invaders attacked the Synelnykove district's Velyka Mykhailivka community with the Uragan multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).
Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration
