Russian Uav Drops Munitions On Dnipropetrovsk Region's Nikopol

The relevant statement was made by Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Head Serhii Lysak on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The aggressor has attacked the Nikopol district with a drone. The munitions were dropped on the regional center,” Lysak wrote.

Following the enemy attack, an educational institution was hit, as well as a warehouse facility, private enterprise and infrastructure object. A residential house was seriously damaged.

Fortunately, civilians remained unharmed.

A reminder that, on the evening of September 4, 2023, Russian invaders attacked the Synelnykove district's Velyka Mykhailivka community with the Uragan multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).

Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration