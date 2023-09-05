Afu Destroy Enemy Military Equipment Depot In Donetsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have smashed a Russian military equipment depot in the Donetsk region.
The relevant video was posted by the Strategic Communications Department at the Office of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
“Around 02:30 p.m., the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed the occupiers' military equipment depot near the Donetsk region's urban-type settlement of Myronivskyi,” the report states.
A reminder that, between February 24, 2022 and September 5, 2023, Russia's total combat losses in Ukraine reached about 265,680 troops.
MENAFN05092023000193011044ID1107011489
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.