Afu Destroy Enemy Military Equipment Depot In Donetsk Region

The relevant video was posted by the Strategic Communications Department at the Office of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Around 02:30 p.m., the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed the occupiers' military equipment depot near the Donetsk region's urban-type settlement of Myronivskyi,” the report states.

A reminder that, between February 24, 2022 and September 5, 2023, Russia's total combat losses in Ukraine reached about 265,680 troops.