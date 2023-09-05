War Update: Ukrainian Defenders Repel Russian Attacks In Bakhmut Sector

The relevant statement was made by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Ukraine's Defense Forces continue the offensive operation in the Melitopol direction, where they are gaining a foothold and carrying out counterbattery measures,” the report states.

Over the past day, Ukraine's Air Force has launched 11 strikes on Russian personnel, ammunition and military equipment clusters, and two strikes on enemy surface-to-air missile systems.

Ukrainian missile and artillery units hit one enemy personnel, ammunition and military equipment cluster, 12 artillery systems in firing position, and one ammunition depot.

Meanwhile, Russian troops launched 32 air strikes and opened fire with multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) on Ukrainian positions and settlements 39 times. Following Russian terrorist attacks, casualties among civilians were reported, as well as the damage caused to residential houses and other civil infrastructure.

The threat of Russian missile and air strikes is persisting all over Ukraine, the General Staff noted.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation remained rather unchanged.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, Russian invaders launched air strikes near the Sumy region's Sydorivka; the Kharkiv region's Udy and Veterynarne. Over 15 settlements were affected by enemy mortar and artillery strikes in the Chernihiv, Sumy and Kharkiv regions.

In the Kupiansk direction, Russian launched artillery and mortar strikes on the Kharkiv region's Masiutivka, Kucherivka, Berestove, Kovalivka and Kyslivka.

In the Lyman direction, Russians conducted unsuccessful offensive action near the Luhansk region's Novoiehorivka. The enemy launched air strikes near the Luhansk region's Bilohorivka; the Donetsk region's Spirne, Torske and Siversk. Russian invaders continue shelling settlements with artillery and mortars.

In the Bakhmut direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled enemy attacks to the north of the Donetsk region's Klishchiivka. Over 10 settlements were affected by Russian artillery strikes.

In the Avdiivka direction, Russians launched artillery and mortar strikes on the Donetsk region's Oleksandropil, Keramik, Stepove, Avdiivka, Sieverne and Nevelske.

In the Marinka direction, Ukrainian forces continue holding back Russia's onslaught near the Donetsk region's Marinka. Enemy artillery strikes affected Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Pobieda, Katerynivka and Veselyi Hai.

In the Shakhtarske direction, Russians launched air strikes near Vuhkedar and Staromaiorske. Over 10 settlements were affected by enemy artillery strikes.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, Russian occupiers launched air strikes near the Zaporizhzhia region's Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne and Orikhiv. Over 10 settlements were affected by enemy artillery strikes.

In the Kherson direction, Russians launched an air strike near Mykhailivka. Enemy artillery strikes affected over 10 settlements.