President Of Romania Denies Russian Drones Or Their Debris Crashing On Country's Territory

The relevant statement was made by President of Romania KlIohannis during a joint press conference with Prime Minister of Luxembourg Xavier Bettel on Tuesday, an Ukrinform correspondent reports, referring to Stiripesurse .

“There has been no drone or any other part of such device that reached Romania,” Iohannis stressed.

On Monday, Romania's National Defence Ministry“categorically” denied the information in the public space about a“so-called situation that occurred during the night of Sunday to Monday, in which Russian drones fell on the national territory of Romania”.

“If the president of the country says that, I believe it,” Bettel said.

A reminder that, on the night of September 4, 2023, during Russia's drone attack on the Odregion, Russian Shahed-type drones crashed and detonated on the territory of Romania.