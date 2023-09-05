Zelensky Dismisses Kyrylenko As Donetsk Regional Administration Head

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has dismissed Pavlo Kyrylenko from the post of head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration.
The relevant decree, No.558/2023, was published on the president's website , Ukrinform reports.
“To dismiss Pavlo Oleksandrovych Kyrylenko from the post of head of the Donetsk Regional State Administration in line with the resignation letter submitted by him," the decree reads. Read also: Ukraine Parliament dismisses Defense Minister Reznikov
As reported by Ukrinform, on September 5, the Cabof Ministers approved the dismissal of head of the Donetsk RMA Pavlo Kyrylenko, as well as the appointment of new head of the Poltava RMA. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree to appoint Pavlo Kyrylenko as head of the Donetsk Regional State Administration in July 2019.
