Zelensky Dismisses Kyrylenko As Donetsk Regional Administration Head

The relevant decree, No.558/2023, was published on the president's website , Ukrinform reports.

“To dismiss Pavlo Oleksandrovych Kyrylenko from the post of head of the Donetsk Regional State Administration in line with the resignation letter submitted by him," the decree reads.

As reported by Ukrinform, on September 5, the Cabof Ministers approved the dismissal of head of the Donetsk RMA Pavlo Kyrylenko, as well as the appointment of new head of the Poltava RMA. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree to appoint Pavlo Kyrylenko as head of the Donetsk Regional State Administration in July 2019.