Azerbaijani Central Bank, Iciec Consider Export Credit Insurance And Investments

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 5. The Central Bank
of Azerbaijan (CBA) and the Islamic Corporation for Insurance of
Investment and Export Credits (ICIEC) have discussed issues of
investment insurance and export credits on the basis of Islamic
principles, said CBA Chairman Taleh Kazimov on X (Twitter),
Trend reports.
"We discussed the issues of export credit insurance and
investment insurance based on Islamic principles during our meeting
with the ICIEC delegation led by Director General Ousama Abdel
Rahman Kaissi. In particular, we discussed the role that these
financial relationships played in the growth of the real sector and
financial system in our nation. At the same time, we talked about
strengthening the connections between our organizations," the
chairman said.
Earlier in January this year, ICIEC welcomed Azerbaijan as its
49th member state. ICIEC will work closely with the Government of
Azerbaijan to support economic and social infrastructure projects
in trade, agriculture, energy, water, sanitation, and urban
services, and with the private sector to improve access to finance.
Also, ICIEC supports Azerbaijan's national priorities for
socio-economic development until 2030 by achieving sustainable
economic growth and high social welfare, as well as prioritizing a
clean environment and a country of green growth.
ICIEC was established in 1994 to strengthen economic relations
among OIC member states and facilitate trade and investment.
