Türkiye Increases Cement Exports To Uae


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 5. Türkiye increased cement exports to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) by 1.3 percent ($31.5 million) from January through August 2023 compared to the same period last year, Türkiye's Ministry of Trade said, Trend reports.

Türkiye increased cement exports to the by 13.5 percent ($3.7 million) in August compared to the same month in 2022.

In addition, Turkish cement exports decreased by 15.1 percent and amounted to $3.2 billion from January through August 2023 compared to the same period last year.

Türkiye exported cement worth $395.7 million in August this year, which is 16.5 percent less than in July last year.

In general, Türkiye exported cement worth $4.9 billion over the past 12 months (from August 2022 through August 2023).

