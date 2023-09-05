Türkiye Increases Cement Exports To Uae

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 5. Türkiye increased cement exports to the United Arab Emirates (UAE)
by 1.3 percent ($31.5 million) from January through August 2023
compared to the same period last year, Türkiye's Ministry of Trade
said, Trend reports.
Türkiye increased cement exports to the by 13.5
percent ($3.7 million) in August compared to the same month in
2022.
In addition, Turkish cement exports decreased by 15.1
percent and amounted to $3.2 billion from January through August
2023 compared to the same period last year.
Türkiye exported cement worth $395.7 million in August
this year, which is 16.5 percent less than in July last year.
In general, Türkiye exported cement worth $4.9 billion
over the past 12 months (from August 2022 through August 2023).
