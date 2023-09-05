Wednesday, 06 September 2023 12:24 GMT

Assistant To Azerbaijani President Meets Head Of Israeli National Security Council


9/5/2023 3:07:29 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 5 . Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev has met with Head of the National Security Council of Israel Tzachi Hanegbi, Trend reports.

The sides discussed bilateral and regional issues, the Israeli Embassy in Azerbaijan wrote on its page on X (Twitter).

MENAFN05092023000187011040ID1107011481

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search