Assistant To Azerbaijani President Meets Head Of Israeli National Security Council

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 5 . Assistant to the
President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Department of
the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev has met with Head of
the National Security Council of Israel Tzachi Hanegbi, Trend reports.
The sides discussed bilateral and regional issues, the Israeli
Embassy in Azerbaijan wrote on its page on X (Twitter).
MENAFN05092023000187011040ID1107011481
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.