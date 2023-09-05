Somali Prime Minister Meets Minister Of State For International Cooperation

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)
HE Prime Minister of the Federal Republic of Somalia Hamza Abdi Barre met today with HE Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater at his residence in Doha.
During the meeting, they discussed bilateral cooperation relations between the two countries and the State of Qatar's support for development projects in Somalia.
