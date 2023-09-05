Asean United Despite Challenges - Indonesian Pres.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 5 (KUNA) -- Indonesian President Joko Widodo affirmed that the unity of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is still intact despite global challenges and conflict.
In his speech at the 43rd Summit of ASEAN and related summits in Indonesia on Tuesday, Widodo, who currently chairs ASEAN, said "Don't make our ship, ASEAN, become an arena of rivalry that causes damages to each other. Make our ship the foundation to build cooperation and create prosperity, stability and peace, not only for the region but also for the world."
The Summit is attended by leaders of member countries, including Laos, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam and Brunei, except Thailand, whose newly-elected Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin will be officially appointed today, as well as Myanmar, which is banned from attending the event, since the 2021 military coup.
It is held in Jakarta from September 4 to 7, under the theme "ASEAN Matters: Epicentrum of Growth."
Kuwaiti Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah attended the Summit's opening session, held earlier today. (end)
