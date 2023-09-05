Kuwait Airways Hosts Aaco Meeting On Ai

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 5 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Airways hosted Tuesday Arab Air Carriers Organization (AACO) meeting on digitalization and mechanisms enhancing and developing Artificial Intelligence.
The national carrier, in a press release, said that the meeting aims to examine recent technological innovations in the field and modes of bettering the region's airlines.
Kuwait Airways CEO Maen Rizzouqi affirmed the airline's intent on adopting state-of-the-art technologies and employing the use of smart solutions to better the work of the organization and provide customers with improved services.
The Beirut-based Awas established in 1965 per the recommendation of the Arab League with the aim of boosting cooperation, safety and quality standards among Arab air carriers. (end)
