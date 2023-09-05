Kuwait To Host Asian Cup U-23 Group Stage Qualifiers Wed.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 5 (KUNA) -- The qualifiers for group six of the under-23 Asian Cup football tournament are set to kick off in Kuwait on Wednesday, ahead of the Qatar-hosted event next year.
Kuwait open their qualifying campaign in a clash against East Timor, with the national side's head coach Emilio Peixe saying he was confident in his men's "determination and abilities" to qualify for the Asian Cup.
The home side join Iraq, Macau and East Timor in one group, while some 10 other groups are holding their respective qualifying matches concurrently in the run up to the event, where defending champions Saudi Arabia put their title on the line. (end)
sad.nam
MENAFN05092023000071011013ID1107011457
