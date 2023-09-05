Kuwaiti, Iraqi Fms Discuss Ties

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 5 (KUNA) -- Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah discussed "sturdy" bilateral ties and recent regional developments over the phone Tuesday with Iraqi counterpart Dr. Fuad Hussein. (end)
