Us Reiterates Supporting Prosperity For Israelis, Palestinians Alike

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Sept 5 (KUNA) --Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed continued concern about ongoing violence in the West Bank during a phone call with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas on Tuesday.
State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement that Blinken reaffirmedsupport for measures to advance freedom and security and improve the quality of life for the Palestinian people. The Secretary and President Abbas discussed, according to the statement, their support for a two-state solution and opposition to actions endangering its viability.
Miller carried on saying that Blinken also spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu today, reaffirming the strength of the bilateral partnership andcommitment to Israel's security. They have also discussed expanding Israel's regional integration and countering threats posed by Iran.
The statement concluded by Blinken's reiteration of continuedsupport for policies that ensure freedom, security, and prosperity for Israelis and Palestinians alike. (end)
