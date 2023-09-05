Arab League Says It 'Fully' Supports Unrwa

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Cairo, September 5 (Petra) -- The Arab League said Tuesday that it "fully" supports the UNRWA mission's services for Palestinian refugees, especially with the start of the school year.
The Arab League Secretary-General, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, briefed the Commissioner-General of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), Philip Lazzarini, on the conditions of Palestinian refugees and the challenges that the agency faces at the financial level.
The spokesman for the Secretary-General, Jamal Rushdi, stated that Aboul Gheit discussed in the meeting in Cairo the "importance" of donor countries to follow through on their commitments towards the UNRWA budget.
